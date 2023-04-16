Sports

IPL 2023: Decoding Shubman Gill's stats versus Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2023: Decoding Shubman Gill's stats versus Rajasthan Royals

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Apr 16, 2023, 02:00 pm 2 min read

Gill owns a fifty against the Royals (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Finalists of the last season, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will meet in Match 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Narendra Modi Stadium will host the duel on April 16 (Sunday). Several eyes will be on Shubman Gill, who has done well against the Royals in the past. Here we decode his stats against the inaugural season champions.

How has Shubman Gill fared versus the Royals?

In 12 games, Gill has clobbered 291 runs against RR at a decent average of 36.37. His strike rate against the opposition reads 121.25. Gill's only fifty against them came while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2021. He scored a 44-ball 56 in that contest as KKR recorded a handsome 86-run win in Sharjah.

Match-winning knock in IPL 2022 final

Gill slammed an unbeaten 43-ball 45 against RR in last year's IPL final. Thanks to his composed knock, GT chased down 131 in 18.1 overs, clinching the game by seven wickets. Gill smashed the winning six in that contest.

His numbers versus key RR bowlers

In seven IPL meetings, Gill has scored 39 runs against left-arm pacer Trent Boult with a paltry strike rate of 97.50, while getting dismissed once. Yuzvendra Chahal has also dismissed him once in IPL, conceding 30 runs off 29 balls. The batter, however, has dominated Ravichandran Ashwin, accumulating 72 runs off 47 deliveries against him without being dismissed even once.

His run at the Narendra Modi Stadium

Gill has indeed enjoyed batting at the Narendra Modi Stadium, which hosted the IPL 2022 final. Earlier this year, Gill clobbered an unbeaten 63-ball 126 against New Zealand here, the highest T20 score at this venue. Overall, he boasts 325 runs in six T20 games here at an average and strike rate of 81.25 and 148.4, respectively.

A look at his overall IPL numbers

Making his IPL debut in 2018, Gill has amassed 2,083 runs in 78 games at 33.06. 126.54 reads his strike rate in the competition. The tally includes 16 fifties (HS: 96). It must be noted that Gill slammed over 400 runs in the last three IPL seasons. 63, 14, 39, and 67 read his scores in IPL 2023.