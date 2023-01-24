Sports

Shubman Gill slams his fourth ODI century: Key stats

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 24, 2023, 03:25 pm 2 min read

Gill is the first Indian batter to have scored over 300 runs in a three-match bilateral series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Shubman Gill continues his exploits in international cricket. He raced to his fourth ODI century in the 3rd match against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. The right-handed batter shared a double-century opening stand with captain Rohit Sharma after New Zealand invited India to bat. Gill hammered a record-breaking double-ton in the series opener. Here are the key stats.

Fastest Indian batter to complete 1,000 ODI runs

Gill, during the series opener, became the fastest Indian and joint-second-fastest overall to complete 1,000 ODI runs. He reached the milestone in just 19 innings, equaling Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq's feat. Only Imam's compatriot Fakhar Zaman (18) has reached the milestone faster. Among Indians, Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan follow Gill on the elite list. The duo took 24 innings apiece to get the mark.

Gill attains this feat

As per Bharath Seervi, Gill has become the first Indian batter to have scored over 300 runs in a three-match bilateral ODI series. The youngster smashed a record-breaking double-century in the series opener before scoring a match-winning 40* in the 2nd ODI.

An incredible run in ODI cricket

Gill has been a force to reckon with in ODIs as his recent performances are nothing but jaw-dropping. In the opener of the ongoing series, he became the fifth Indian to smash an ODI double-ton. He owns three 50+ scores in his last four ODI outings. With the ODI World Cup taking place later this year, Gill's place in the XI seems certain.

Another century-plus stand!

Gill and Rohit came out all guns blazing in the 3rd ODI after New Zealand put them in to bat. The duo added over 200 runs within 25 overs to fuel India's innings. Notably, Gill and Rohit have registered five 50+ partnerships while opening together six times. Their opening stands read 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 212 (ongoing).

Fewest innings by an Indian to four ODI tons

Gill raced to four ODI centuries in 21 innings, the fewest by an Indian batter to as many tons. Dhawan previously held this record (24 innings). Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq tops the overall list (9 innings). Quinton de Kock (16) and Dennis Amiss (18) follow Imam.