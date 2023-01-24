Sports

Rohit Sharma hammers his 30th ODI ton, equals Ponting's record

Written by Parth Dhall Jan 24, 2023, 03:19 pm 2 min read

Rohit Sharma emulates Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI tons (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has slammed his 30th century in ODIs. The senior opener reached the three-figure mark in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore. Interestingly, Rohit has slammed his first ODI ton since January 2020. Besides, this is his first international century since September 2021. Rohit has now equaled legend Ricky Ponting in terms of ODI tons.

Rohit equals Ponting's record

Rohit now has 30 centuries in ODIs, the joint-third-most with Ponting. The duo is only behind Sachin Tendulkar (49) and Virat Kohli (46). As stated, Rohit last slammed an ODI ton in January 2020, a 128-ball 119 against Australia in Bengaluru. His last international ton came against England last year in the Oval Test. India scripted a famous win in that Test.

Rohit shuts his detractors

Rohit is one of the most prominent batters going around, and his numbers speak volumes of his brilliance. However, he ended 2022 without an international century. Notably, Rohit was made India's permanent white-ball skipper last year. Earlier that year, he got command of the Test team as well. He has shut his detractors amid the speculations of him leaving the T20I format.

Another century-plus stand!

Rohit and Shubman Gill came out all guns blazing in the 3rd ODI after New Zealand put them in to bat. The duo added over 200 runs within 25 overs to fuel India's innings. Notably, Rohit and Gill have registered five 50+ partnerships while opening together six times. Their opening stands read 143, 33, 95, 60, 72, and 150* (ongoing).

Rohit attains this feat

Rohit has become the first Indian batter to have struck five sixes in the first 15 overs of an ODI inning. He touched the 50-run mark off 41 balls in the 14th over. He smoked a six off Mitchell Santner to complete his fifty.

Rohit broke Dhoni's massive record in 1st ODI

In the series opener, Rohit also broke a long-standing record of MS Dhoni, the legendary Indian captain. Dhoni smashed 123 sixes in ODI cricket in India. Rohit, who broke Dhoni's record, now has the most ODI sixes in India. He reached the landmark in the third over bowled by Henry Shipley. Rohit smacked an incredible six over extra cover on the final delivery.