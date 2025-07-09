Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' locks OTT release; everything to know

In a statement, Dutt had revealed, "I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film which is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack." "But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role." "I am playing a Ghostbuster Baba for the first time."

Cast details

The film's cast and plot

Apart from the lead trio of Singh, Roy, and Dutt, The Bhootnii also stars Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Nikunj Lotia. The film is looking to make up for losses after it bombed at the box office, only earning ₹8.14cr as per Sacnilk. As per IMDb synopsis, the plot revolves around "a ghostly presence haunting St. Vincent`s College comes to life every Valentine`s Day at the Virgin Tree, transforming a symbol of longing into a place of fear."