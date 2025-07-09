Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' locks OTT release; everything to know
What's the story
The horror-comedy film The Bhootnii, featuring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, and Mouni Roy in lead roles, will make its digital debut on ZEE5 (OTTplay Premium) on July 18. The movie was released in theaters earlier this year on May 1. Dutt not only led the film but also co-produced it alongside Deepak Mukut. Meanwhile, Sidhaant Sachdev directed The Bhootnii.
Statement
'Good mix of horror and comedy...'
In a statement, Dutt had revealed, "I love comedies. The Bhootnii is a film which is a good mix of horror and comedy. In fact, horror comedy is one of the toughest genres to crack." "But, when I heard the script, I felt that it had the potential to entertain the audience. I was attracted to my role." "I am playing a Ghostbuster Baba for the first time."
Cast details
The film's cast and plot
Apart from the lead trio of Singh, Roy, and Dutt, The Bhootnii also stars Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and Nikunj Lotia. The film is looking to make up for losses after it bombed at the box office, only earning ₹8.14cr as per Sacnilk. As per IMDb synopsis, the plot revolves around "a ghostly presence haunting St. Vincent`s College comes to life every Valentine`s Day at the Virgin Tree, transforming a symbol of longing into a place of fear."