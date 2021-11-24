'Velle' album review: The tracks will surely appeal to youngsters

Starring Abhay Deol and Mouni Roy, 'Velle's songs carry a youthful vibe

Ahead of its December release, makers of Velle dropped its jukebox recently online. The Mouni Roy, Abhay Deol starrer movie consists of seven tracks- Uddne Do, Raja Boy, Yaaron Ka Bulaava, Khayali Ishq, Udd Chaliyan, Raakh Ka Dariya, and Shukar Manavaan. Lasting around 22.5 minutes, the jukebox of Velle has a lot of freshness and youthful appeal to it. Here's our review.

Numbers 1 and 2

Armaan Malik and Mika Singh's tracks are thoroughly enjoyable

The best two songs from the album are Raja Boy and Shukar Manavaan. Crooned by Rochak Kohli, Mika Singh and Vayu, Raja Boy is a celebration song with disco beats. Composed by Kohli, it has Singh's signature style of singing. Next comes the melodious Shukar Manavaan. Sung by Armaan Malik, the Yug Bhusal-composition is harmonious and worth playing on loop. Both score 3.5 stars.

Number 3

The chemistry between Roy and Deol speaks volumes

Uddne Do is a high pitch song crooned by Amit Mishra. This energetic number has been composed by Kaushik Guddu and Akashdeep for Jam8. The 2:05-minute-long video starts with Deol, who's a director and wants to work with Roy, who is an actress. Their chemistry looks organic and effortless on screen. The song scores 3 and the video gets 3.5 stars out of 5.

Numbers 4, 5

'Yaaron Ka Bulaava,' 'Raakh Ka Dariya' are also worth listening

Raakh Ka Dariya is a high octave song crooned by Divya Kumar and Sohail Sen. Also composed by Sen, Kumar's voice sits right in this heavy on guitar track. Next is Yaaron Ka Bulaava, another Kohli composition. Sung by Kohli, Malik, Asees Kaur, it's a soft number that has a lot of freshness to it, courtesy Malik's youthful voice. Both songs get 3/5 stars.

Verdict

These two tracks are pretty mediocre compared to rest

Composed and sung by Jasleen Royal, along with Shahid Mallya, Udd Chaliyan is an ordinary number with Punjabi lyrics that just repeats the hook tune senselessly. Next comes Khayali Ishq that has music by Sen and has been sung by Mohit Chauhan. The singer really needs to re-evaluate his choices now. Both get 2 stars. Verdict: Album gets 3.5/5 (For youthfulness in the tracks).

Clash

'Velle' is releasing the same day as 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'

Helmed by Deven Munjal, Velle's trailer was launched recently. Apart from Deol and Roy, the film co-stars Sunny Deol's son Karan, and Anya Singh. Backed by Ajay Devgn's production house, the movie is a remake of the Telugu crime comedy Brochevarevarura. Touted to be a comedy, it's a December 10, 2021 release, and clashes with Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.