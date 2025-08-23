Anurag Kashyap lauds Bobby Deol's 'emotionally naked' performance in 'Bandar'

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has praised actor Bobby Deol for his "emotionally naked" performance in their upcoming film Bandar. Speaking to Sudhir Srinivasan on his YouTube channel, Kashyap said, "A complete surrender for somebody who's been a star for the longest period of his time, then he has seen a total lull...he picks Bandar and says, 'I want to do it.." "Because he's thinking, 'I've never been asked to just be vulnerable.'"

Ensemble cast Deol worked with theater actors in 'Bandar': Kashyap Kashyap also praised Deol for working with an ensemble of theater actors in Bandar. He said, "Every single scene he has performed is with such fantastic actors. Bandar is full of theater actors, great actors from all languages, five National Award winners." "There's Raj B Shetty in it, there's Ridhi Sen from Nagarkirtan in it, Saba Azad, Sanya Malhotra... And there are no junior artists in the film. They're all theater actors."

Actor's dedication He talks about it to other people: Kashyap Kashyap further praised Deol for his dedication to the role. He said, "But he's so vulnerable in the film. And he's put himself through it on a day-to-day basis, every day. And he finds the whole experience...so he talks about it to other people." "And everybody comes to me and says, 'Bobby said it was so incredible working in that film.' And because of that, what happens is a lot of other people want to come and work with you."