Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar' trailer gets UA 16+ certification from CBFC

The much-anticipated trailer for Ranveer Singh 's upcoming film Dhurandhar has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a UA 16+ rating. The certification was granted on August 22, and the trailer has a runtime of 2 minutes and 42 seconds, said reports. Directed by Aditya Dhar , the film is set to hit theaters on December 5, 2025.

Cast and storyline 'Dhurandhar' cast and plot details Dhurandhar boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun in a pivotal role. The film is reportedly inspired by real-life national security missions of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. However, these speculations have not been confirmed by the filmmakers. The first look of Dhurandhar was unveiled on Singh's 40th birthday in July, teasing its gritty tone and espionage-driven narrative.

Controversy Controversy over the age gap in 'Dhurandhar' The teaser of Dhurandhar sparked controversy due to a romantic scene between Singh and Arjun, who are exactly 20 years apart in age. Social media users criticized the pairing, with comments like "It's giving dad-daughter vibes" and calls for context before judgment. Despite this backlash, the film continues to generate excitement among fans.