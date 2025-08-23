Google's Pixel 10 lets you make WhatsApp calls via satellite

The new feature will let users make voice and video calls even when they are off the grid. A short video released by Google shows a Pixel device answering a WhatsApp call while in satellite mode. However, there are some caveats to keep in mind before using this service.

Restrictions

The service will only work with select carriers

Google has clarified that the satellite service will only work with select carriers and may come with additional charges on top of your regular bill. Users will also need to be in an outdoor area with a clear view of the sky for the service to work properly. The overall experience might also be slower than what you would normally expect from a cellular network.