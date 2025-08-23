Google's Pixel 10 lets you make WhatsApp calls via satellite
What's the story
The newly unveiled Pixel 10 series will be the first to support satellite-based voice and video calls through WhatsApp. The feature was announced by Google on its X account, and later confirmed by WhatsApp. This innovative capability will be available from August 28, the official launch date for Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL models.
Functionality
Making calls in remote areas
The new feature will let users make voice and video calls even when they are off the grid. A short video released by Google shows a Pixel device answering a WhatsApp call while in satellite mode. However, there are some caveats to keep in mind before using this service.
Restrictions
The service will only work with select carriers
Google has clarified that the satellite service will only work with select carriers and may come with additional charges on top of your regular bill. Users will also need to be in an outdoor area with a clear view of the sky for the service to work properly. The overall experience might also be slower than what you would normally expect from a cellular network.