Meta could soon flood your feed with Midjourney AI images
What's the story
Meta, the tech giant led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg, has announced a partnership with Midjourney, an AI start-up. The collaboration is aimed at leveraging Midjourney's "aesthetic technology" for integration into Meta's own models and products. Alexandr Wang, Meta's newly appointed Chief AI Officer, made the announcement on Friday. He said that this partnership will involve a "technical collaboration between our research teams."
Strategic move
Meta's AI superintelligence push
Meta has been heavily investing in its AI "superintelligence" initiatives to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI and Google. The partnership with Midjourney is a strategic move toward enhancing AI imagery across Meta's services. This comes as part of the company's broader strategy to integrate advanced image generation capabilities into platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
Enhanced features
Enhancing the Meta AI app
The partnership with Midjourney will also have a direct impact on the Meta AI app, which is centered around a feed of AI-generated images and videos. The app already has a feature to create AI images for new posts on Facebook. Similar options are also available for generating AI images within chats in WhatsApp and Instagram.
Aesthetic excellence
Midjourney to remain independent
Wang expressed his admiration for Midjourney, saying, "We are incredibly impressed by Midjourney." He praised the company for its technical and aesthetic excellence in AI image and video generation tools. The two companies are expected to share more details about their collaborative efforts in the near future. Despite this partnership, Midjourney will continue to operate as an independent research lab with no investors, according to founder and CEO David Holz.