Meta could soon flood your feed with Midjourney AI images

Meta , the tech giant led by CEO Mark Zuckerberg , has announced a partnership with Midjourney, an AI start-up. The collaboration is aimed at leveraging Midjourney's "aesthetic technology" for integration into Meta's own models and products. Alexandr Wang, Meta's newly appointed Chief AI Officer, made the announcement on Friday. He said that this partnership will involve a "technical collaboration between our research teams."

Strategic move Meta's AI superintelligence push Meta has been heavily investing in its AI "superintelligence" initiatives to compete with industry leaders like OpenAI and Google. The partnership with Midjourney is a strategic move toward enhancing AI imagery across Meta's services. This comes as part of the company's broader strategy to integrate advanced image generation capabilities into platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.

Enhanced features Enhancing the Meta AI app The partnership with Midjourney will also have a direct impact on the Meta AI app, which is centered around a feed of AI-generated images and videos. The app already has a feature to create AI images for new posts on Facebook. Similar options are also available for generating AI images within chats in WhatsApp and Instagram.