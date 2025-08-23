US threatens Russia with 'massive sanctions' if Ukraine talks fail

United States President Donald Trump has threatened Russia with "massive sanctions" if peace talks in Ukraine do not progress within two weeks. The announcement came after a Russian strike on a U.S.-owned factory in Ukraine, which injured some employees. "I'm going to make a decision as to what we do, and it's going to be...a very important decision," Trump said, adding that the options include massive sanctions or tariffs or doing nothing.

Diplomatic deadlock Trump expresses frustration over stalled Russia-Ukraine peace talks Trump's announcement comes after his recent meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska. He expressed frustration over stalled peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, hoping to see a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. "It's like oil and vinegar, a little bit," Trump said about the difficulty of arranging such a meeting.

Stalled talks Zelenskyy accuses Russia of stalling negotiations Meanwhile, Zelenskyy has accused Russia of stalling negotiations and avoiding a meeting with him. He stressed that such a meeting is crucial to end the war. "The meeting is one of the components of how to end the war," he said at a press conference in Kyiv with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.