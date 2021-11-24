AR Rahman's 'Mimi' soundtrack crashes out of Grammy race

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 24, 2021, 02:48 pm

AR Rahman submitted his composition for 'Mimi' at the 64th Grammy Awards

Nominations for the 64th Grammy Awards are in and AR Rahman's Mimi hasn't made it to that list. The music composer's soundtrack from the Kriti Sanon-led film was submitted last month, but it failed to make the cut. News of the album entering the Grammy race was announced last month by Rahman himself. The event will be held on January 31 in Los Angeles.

Significance

Why does this story matter?

While announcing the news, the 54-year-old had written on Twitter, "I am so excited to share that my soundtrack for visual media MIMI has been submitted to the 64th GRAMMY Awards, For Your Consideration." Though Rahman couldn't manage a nod this time, he did win two Grammys for Danny Boyle's drama Slumdog Millionaire. He also had won Academy Awards for the same.

Nomination

Qaisar Nizami becomes first Kashmiri singer to get Grammys nomination

Meanwhile, Mimi out of race doesn't mean there is no touch of India in the Grammys' list of nominees. Noted Kashmiri singer Qaisar Nizami has got a nod for his song Nazninay, becoming the first such Kashmiri artist. Composed in collaboration with US-based musician Ehsaan Matoori, the track is part of The Voice and Bridges. Nizami is known for his song Harmukh Bartal Zagai.

Updates

Jon Batiste got maximum nominations, BTS manage only one nod

Now coming to the other nominees. Jon Batiste became the most nominated artist commanding a solid 11 nods, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R stand second at eight nominations each this year. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo have seven nominations each. Meanwhile, Korean band BTS bagged only one nomination this year in the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their monstrous hit Butter.

Information

Jay-Z becomes the most nominated artist in Grammy's history

What makes the 64th Grammys special is Jay-Z. The rap star has become the most-nominated artist in the history of the ceremony. This year, he has received three taps, taking his total number of nominations to 83. He has trumped legendary producer/composer Quincy Jones, who sits at 80 nods. The 51-year-old has been nominated in 18 out of 22 Grammy years since 1999.