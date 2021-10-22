AR Rahman's soundtrack from 'Mimi' enters 64th Grammy Awards race

AR Rahman is on cloud nine! The music composer's soundtrack from Kriti Sanon's film Mimi has been submitted for the 64th Grammy Awards. Rahman, who has made our country proud on several award shows including the Academy Awards, shared the good news with his Twitter fans and followers. The Bombay music director has already won two Grammys for Danny Boyle's drama Slumdog Millionare. Congratulations!

Quote

Rahman shares good news on Twitter, Sanon congratulates

"I am so excited to share that my soundtrack for visual media MIMI has been submitted to the 64th GRAMMY Awards, For Your Consideration," the noted composer tweeted. Meanwhile, Sanon retweeted the post and also commented on it, congratulating the ace musical artist. "Wow!!! Congratulations sir!" said Sanon, while sharing several clapping hands emoticons and a red heart emoji for Rahman.

Trending

The song 'Param Sundari' has made it to the Billboards

Mimi has seven original soundtracks, out of which Param Sundari, also composed by Rahman, has been one of the most trending songs on social media. The composition has also bagged #184 position on Billboard Charts, which definitely calls for a big celebration! "Congrats to the whole team ..this is exciting!" the composer had written, when he shared his excitement over the team's achievement.

Twitter Post

Check out the tweet here

Fact

This year, the composer completed 29 years in film industry

This year, the globally recognized composer completed 29 years in the film industry. Roja, his debut as a music director, released in 1992. The landmark venture not only gave us Rahman, the magician with the keyboard, it also gave us the powerful duo of Rahman and filmmaker/producer Mani Ratnam. Apart from training in classic music, he also is a Trinity College London scholarship holder.

Awards

Rahman's awards and achievements also includes 'Padma Bhushan'

Meanwhile, Rahman's cupboard is decorated with several distinguished awards. The 54-year-old Isai Puyal (musical storm) had earlier won two Academy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, one BAFTA Award and two Grammy Awards. He also has won the National Award six times! In 2010, the government accorded to him India's third-highest civilian award, the Padma Bhushan, for his work in the music industry.