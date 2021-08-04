Despite raging anti-Bollywood stance, 'Mimi' is Kriti's highest-rated solo movie

'Mimi' did wonders for not only Kriti Sanon but also the Hindi film industry

Since over a year, netizens have lambasted Bollywood stars, and called for boycott of their movies due to their silence in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. This resulted in disappointing ratings of their movies on IMDb. But, Sanon's latest, Mimi, emerged victorious amid this anti-Bollywood stance, receiving great reviews. The Laxman Utekar-directorial boasts an 8.2/10 score on IMDb currently, highest in Sanon's career.

None of 2021 Hindi movies comes close to 'Mimi's ratings

Coming to the statistics, Mimi proudly stands at 8.2/10 from over 18K votes. Nearly 2K users have left glowing reviews on the platform. Drawing a comparison, previous major Bollywood offerings have been Roohi (4.3/10), Saina (4.2/10), Mumbai Saga (6/10), Haseen Dillruba (6.9/10), and the disastrous Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai (1.8/10). Among Sanon's projects, Mahesh Babu-led Telugu thriller 1: Nenokkadine (8.1/10) comes the closest.

Netizens have considered Bollywood unworthy of inspiring the youth

The ratings of this digital release are a welcome surprise, given every other day, Bollywood is attacked on the internet. While previously the artists' connection to drugs was the issue, now explicit content in the name of entertainment has been in the focus. Raj Kundra's arrest and the recent domestic abuse case filed against singer Yo Yo Honey Singh had people riling up.

Makers were forced to advance release but things went smoothly

Hindi adaptation of Samruddhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy!, Mimi was released on Netflix and JioCinema on July 26, four days before its scheduled release. Reports of leak by piracy sites prompted makers to advance the premiere but good news awaited them. Giving her career-best performance, Sanon drove the social comedy ahead, with commendable help from Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar.

'Mimi' would've worked in theaters too, opined trade analysts

Netizens loved the sentimental moments as well as the way the topic of surrogacy was treated. Given it was a family entertainer, they all watched it together and heaped praises. As per trade analysts, Mimi would have been a sleeper hit if released in the theaters, getting an average opening on Day-1 and then dramatically succeeding from Day-2. Its universal appeal would've worked wonders.

Sanon is now one of the most bankable actresses

Sanon, who gained 15 kilos to authentically play a pregnant woman, reportedly became one of the most bankable actresses in Bollywood, after leading Mimi to success. As per portals, the Dilwale actress' name now comes just after Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Way to go!