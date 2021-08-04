Honey Singh's wife accuses him of domestic violence, emotional abuse

Honey Singh's wife claims he had illicit affairs and was violent towards her.

Hirdesh Singh—known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh—has been accused of physical, mental, and emotional abuse by his wife. Singh's wife has moved a Delhi court, alleging that the singer had illicit affairs, and was violent towards her. She has demanded Rs. 20 crore as compensation from Singh and has also sought directions to him to pay Rs. 5 lakh per month.

Court

Delhi court passes interim orders favoring wife

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate at Tis Hazari court Tania Singh passed interim orders favoring Singh's wife against the singer and his family. The applicant had filed a plea under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005 said. The plea said, "The applicant is constantly living under fear as the respondents have threatened her of physical harm."

Allegations

Wife describes Singh as 'extremely arrogant, abusive, harsh, uncaring'

The woman's plea said that Singh had become "extremely arrogant, abusive, harsh and uncaring" since they were married on January 23, 2011. Singh "showed no shame in attacking, browbeating, manhandling, cheating and causing irreparable harm to the woman he was supposed to cherish and protect," it said, adding that the applicant "brought back (Singh) from the abyss into light," The Indian Express reported.

Allegations

Singh didn't answer wife's calls when she caught COVID-19

This year, the woman said she contracted COVID-19. While Singh was "sharing COVID-19 help messages" on his social media, he did not even answer her calls, she said. She claimed she admitted herself to a hospital in Noida. She also accused Singh of alcoholism and adultery, claiming that he kept their marriage a secret and had "casual sex with multiple women."

Information

Singh's songs reflect disrespect toward women, misogyny: Wife

The woman also said that Singh openly included vulgarity in his songs for popularity. His behavior made her realize that the songs were a reflection of the singer's disrespect and misogynistic tendencies toward women, she said in her plea.

Demands

Wife seeks Rs. 20 crore as compensation

As compensation, the woman has sought compensation of Rs. 20 crore. She has asked the court to direct him to pay Rs. 5 lakh monthly for a fully furnished home in a reputed part of Delhi. She has also sought the return her stridhan and dowry articles. The court has issued a notice to Singh, asking him to submit his response by August 28.