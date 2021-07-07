Did you know? Ranveer Singh now commands Rs. 50cr/film

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jul 07, 2021, 09:00 pm

This is what Ranveer Singh earned from his hit films

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh has seen monumental growth in his career. From being the charming wedding planner in Band Baaja Baaraat to the ferocious ruler in Padmaavat, Singh has delivered every time. It is only right that he gets remunerated adequately. But do you have any idea how much he has charged for his films through the years? Let us dig out!

Recent

He is 'one of the most bankable names' in Bollywood

Starting with his most recent film, the actor is reported to have spiked his fees to Rs. 50 crore, while signing on the Angoor adaptation, Cirkus. Calling him "one of the most bankable names" in the industry today, a source had told Bollywood Hungama that the actor is naturally "expected to hike his fees with the success of every passing film."

Career graph

Singh hiked his remuneration post 'Padmaavat' success?

Singh's portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat had even impressed Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was paid Rs. 10 crore, the same amount given to Shahid Kapoor, as per media reports. Their female co-star, also now Singh's wife Deepika Padukone, had apparently received the biggest paycheck. But the success of the period drama allegedly led to Singh hiking his fees.

Fees

He didn't charge a single rupee for 'Bajirao Mastani'!

Interestingly, in his 2015 venture with Bhansali, Bajirao Mastani, Singh had not charged even one rupee! Hold your imaginative horses, it was not an act of philanthropy, but the actor went down the path of profit sharing, a system adopted by many megastars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The risk was worth it, as the grand extravaganza earned over Rs. 250cr worldwide.

Profit-making

This is what he's getting for '83'

Riding on the success chariot, Singh has been fortunate to taste monetary success in his recent releases. While Simmba raked in around Rs. 250cr at the box office in India, Gully Boy also did incredibly well. As per reports, the Befikre star will be getting an extensive profit share for Kabir Khan's '83. In fact, that will be the norm for him from now.

Information

When rumors said Singh's father bribed YRF to launch him

However, things didn't come easy for Singh. In 2010, when he debuted under the Yash Raj banner, reports had emerged suggesting Singh's father had bribed Aditya Chopra Rs. 10L to launch his son. "I became very sad after hearing this," the actor had said.