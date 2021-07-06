Ranveer Singh birthday-special: Roles that weren't offered to him first

Ranveer Singh celebrates his birthday today. Happy Birthday!

Ranveer Singh is one of the most popular actors in India right now. And he has achieved this through his film choices, sartorial preferences and even for his personal life, where he is married to fellow star Deepika Padukone. But did you know, the very films that made him this famous weren't even offered to him first? On his birthday, let's explore further.

Singh should thank Ranbir, Sushant Singh Rajput for his fame

Ranbir Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput deserve numerous thank yous from Singh, because had they not rejected, the birthday boy wouldn't have received roles that have made him a crush of young girls and boys. Right from his debut vehicle Band Baaja Baaraat, Goliyon Ki Raasleela - Ram Leela to Gully Boy, Singh wasn't the first choice for any of these roles.

When Anurag Kashyap replaced Singh with Kapoor in 'Bombay Velvet'

Both Kapoor and Rajput were offered Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela and Befikre, but both of them turned these roles down. It was actually a switch between Ram-Leela and Bombay Velvet. The latter was offered to Singh, but later director Anurag Kashyap replaced Singh with Kapoor. Meanwhile, Sanjay Leela Bhansali quickly jumped in, and signed Singh for the role of Ram opposite Padukone's Leela.

Why Rajput and Singh could never become friends

Rajput was the first choice of many of those films that ultimately went to Singh, which apparently caused a lot of friction between the two. Apart from the ones mentioned, the late performer was also considered for Bajirao Mastani, a 2015 release. But the Kai Po Che actor was into Shekhar Kapur directorial Paani that time, which was being backed by Yash Raj Films.

Singh indirectly caused rift between Rajput and Aditya Chopra

Rajput was undergoing workshops for this futuristic film, changed his look, rejected Bajirao Mastani, and was all set to lead Paani, but then it got shelved. He had major fallout with Yash Raj Films' honcho Aditya Chopra because of that, and they never worked again. Finally, Singh, another Chopra trainee, was signed for Bajirao Mastani. Ram-Leela and this film turned everything over for him.

Singh wasn't the first choice for ''83' as well

Right now, Singh is gearing up for '83 release, which has been helmed by noted director Kabir Khan. But it's Randeep Hooda who was first approached to play Kapil Dev in this film. His name was formally announced and Hooda also underwent a look test. That time, it was a Sanjay Pooran Singh-project, but circumstances changed, and so did the director and the lead.