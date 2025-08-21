North Korea has secret long-range missile base near China border

North Korea has built a covert military facility near its border with China , the Washington-based think tank, Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), revealed. The "undeclared" Sinpung-dong missile operating base is located about 27km from the Chinese border in North Pyongan province. The CSIS report estimates that the facility could be home to six to nine nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and their launchers.

Nuclear threat Base poses nuclear threat to East Asia, US These weapons "pose a potential nuclear threat to East Asia and the continental United States." The Sinpung-dong base is one of about 15-20 ballistic missile bases, maintenance, support, missile storage, and warhead storage facilities in North Korea that have never been declared, according to CSIS. According to the report, North Korea has never publicly acknowledged the site, which was only recently identified despite a stringent international regime aimed at impeding future development of North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Program escalation Base not part of previous denuclearization talks Since a failed summit with the United States in 2019, North Korea has intensified its nuclear weapons program, with Kim Jong-un recently calling for the "rapid expansion" of the nation's nuclear capability. The report, according to CSIS, is the first detailed, open-source confirmation of Sinpung-dong's existence. The facility is "not known to have been the subject of any denuclearization negotiations previously conducted between the United States and North Korea," the study said.

Strategic development Shift in North Korea's ballistic missile strategy The CSIS report also noted that the launchers and missiles at these bases could be deployed in times of crisis or war. They could connect with special units and conduct harder-to-detect launches from other parts of the country. This indicates a shift in North Korea's ballistic missile strategy, expanding its strategic-level nuclear deterrence and strike capabilities.