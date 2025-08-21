'India isn't...Russia's biggest oil purchaser': Jaishankar 'perplexed' by US tariffs  

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has expressed confusion over the United States's tariff imposition on India over New Delhi's continued purchase of Russian oil. Speaking at a press briefing with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow , he said, "Americans have said...that we should do everything to stabilize the world energy market, including buying oil from Russia. Incidentally, we also buy oil from the US...and that amount has increased." "So honestly, we are very perplexed at the logic," he added.

Trade dynamics Jaishankar's statement comes after Trump imposed tariffs on India Jaishankar further said that India is not even the biggest purchaser of Russian oil; that is China. "We are not the biggest purchasers of LNG, that is the European Union. We are not the country which has the biggest trade surge with Russia after 2022; I think there are some countries to the South," he said. This statement comes after US President Donald Trump imposed 25% reciprocal tariffs on India over its continued purchase of Russian oil.

Market conditions India has defended its Russian oil purchases India has defended its Russian oil purchases as a decision based on "market conditions." At the joint press briefing, Jaishankar also raised concerns about Indians serving in the Russian army, seeking quick resolution of pending cases. He said, "While many have been released, there are still some pending cases with some missing persons."