Trump bought over $100 million in bonds since taking office

Management details

Disclosures do not specify exact amounts for each purchase

The disclosures, however, do not specify exact amounts for each purchase, only providing a broad range. They also include various bonds issued by cities, states, counties, and school districts, as well as gas districts. A senior White House official confirmed that Trump continues to file mandatory disclosures about his investment portfolio. The official also clarified that neither he nor his family members are involved in managing or selecting these bonds, which are handled by a third-party financial institution.