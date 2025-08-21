Trump bought over $100 million in bonds since taking office
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has made bond purchases worth over $100 million since he took office in January. The details were revealed in recent disclosures made to the US Office of Government Ethics. The filings show that Trump made more than 600 financial purchases, including corporate bonds from major companies like Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. Other purchases include bonds from Meta, Qualcomm, Home Depot, T-Mobile USA, and UnitedHealth Group.
Management details
Disclosures do not specify exact amounts for each purchase
The disclosures, however, do not specify exact amounts for each purchase, only providing a broad range. They also include various bonds issued by cities, states, counties, and school districts, as well as gas districts. A senior White House official confirmed that Trump continues to file mandatory disclosures about his investment portfolio. The official also clarified that neither he nor his family members are involved in managing or selecting these bonds, which are handled by a third-party financial institution.
Financial overview
Trump's net worth has increased significantly
John Canavan, lead US analyst at Oxford Economics, said there is no evidence that his bond purchases are anything other than prudent diversification within his billions of dollars in assets. Trump's annual disclosure form filed in June showed over $600 million in income from cryptocurrencies, golf properties, and other ventures. Overall, he reported assets worth at least $1.6 billion, according to a Reuters calculation at the time.