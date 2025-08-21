India-Moscow ties 'steadiest' since WW-II: Jaishankar after meeting Russian FM 

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has described India-Russia relations as the "steadiest of the major relationships in the world after the Second World War." He made these remarks during a joint press briefing with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Lavrov echoed this sentiment, calling it a "special strategic partnership" defined by both countries' leaders.

Bilateral discussions Jaishankar's Moscow visit Jaishankar's visit to Moscow comes after a round of trade and economic talks with Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The meeting with Lavrov was an opportunity to review political relations and bilateral cooperation. "I want to take bilateral discussions forward so...we have the maximum outcomes when we have the annual summit. The global context for our meeting is provided by the evolving geopolitical situation, shifting economic trade landscape, and our shared goal is to maximize our complementarity," Jaishankar said.

Upcoming events Preparations for next annual summit Jaishankar also spoke about recent high-level engagements, including the 22nd Annual Summit last year. He said preparations were underway for the next summit at the end of this year. The minister also mentioned an active bilateral calendar with visits by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other Indian officials. "All these showed how deep our relationship is," he said.