Fiji PM to visit India next week; meet Modi, Murmu

The Fijian PM will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, including Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and his wife, Sulueti Rabuka. On August 25, PM Modi will host a lunch. The MEA said that Rabuka will also deliver a lecture on "Ocean of Peace" at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi. The ministry underlined that PM Rabuka's visit is a testament to the strong and time-tested partnership between India and Fiji.

Historic visit

PM Modi's historic visit to Fiji in 2014

The two countries are committed to enhancing cooperation in various fields and strengthening people-to-people ties, the MEA said. Notably, PM Modi's visit to Fiji on November 19, 2014, was a watershed moment for India-Fiji relations. During this visit, three MoUs were signed between the two nations. These included an MoU for extending a line of credit for establishing a co-generation plant in Fiji, cooperation in diplomatic training, and earmarking land for diplomatic missions in each other's capitals.