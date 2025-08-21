Fiji PM to visit India next week; meet Modi, Murmu
What's the story
Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka will be visiting India from August 24-26. This will be his first official visit to the country in his current capacity. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that PM Rabuka will hold talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and meet President Droupadi Murmu during his stay.
Delegation details
PM to host lunch for visiting Fijian leader
The Fijian PM will be accompanied by a delegation of senior officials, including Health and Medical Services Minister Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu and his wife, Sulueti Rabuka. On August 25, PM Modi will host a lunch. The MEA said that Rabuka will also deliver a lecture on "Ocean of Peace" at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in New Delhi. The ministry underlined that PM Rabuka's visit is a testament to the strong and time-tested partnership between India and Fiji.
Historic visit
PM Modi's historic visit to Fiji in 2014
The two countries are committed to enhancing cooperation in various fields and strengthening people-to-people ties, the MEA said. Notably, PM Modi's visit to Fiji on November 19, 2014, was a watershed moment for India-Fiji relations. During this visit, three MoUs were signed between the two nations. These included an MoU for extending a line of credit for establishing a co-generation plant in Fiji, cooperation in diplomatic training, and earmarking land for diplomatic missions in each other's capitals.