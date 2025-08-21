FBI arrests Cindy Singh, wanted for son's murder, in India 

Cindy Rodriguez Singh, a Texas woman on the Federal Bureau of Investigation 's (FBI) "10 Most Wanted Fugitives" list, has been arrested in India. She was wanted for allegedly murdering her six-year-old son, Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez. The arrest was confirmed by FBI Director Kash Patel, who said that it was possible due to cooperation between United States law enforcement agencies and Indian authorities.

Case details Noel was reported missing in March 2023 Noel was reported missing in March 2023 after not being seen since October 2022. At the time, Singh had told investigators that he was with his biological father in Mexico. However, two days later she fled to India with her husband, Arshdeep Singh, and six other children. Noel wasn't among them and was never seen boarding the flight.

Charges filed Singh faces federal charges According to officials, Noel had a significant developmental impairment, social disorder, bone density problems, and chronic lung disease. Singh reportedly thought her son was "possessed" and that he would harm her newborn twins. In one incident, she allegedly struck him with keys and even claimed to have sold him. Singh was charged with capital murder in October 2023 by a Texas district court.