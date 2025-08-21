Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 23 

Pakistan has extended its airspace ban for Indian aircraft till September 23, according to a new Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Pakistan Airports Authority. The restriction applies to both civilian and military aircraft operated by Indian airlines or owned/leased by Indians. The ban was first imposed on April 23 after the Pahalgam terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir .

Reciprocal measures Reciprocal airspace closure In response to Pakistan's initial ban, India imposed a reciprocal airspace closure for Pakistani aircraft on April 30. This was the start of a series of tit-for-tat restrictions between the two countries. The bans by India were first extended on May 23 and again in July, with Pakistan extending the closure until August 24.

Economic impact Financial impact on Pakistan Earlier this month, the Pakistani Ministry of Defense revealed that the country lost PKR 4.1 billion in overflying revenue between April 24 and June 30 due to the airspace closure for Indian-registered aircraft. This shortfall was less than the reported PKR 8.5 billion loss, according to Dawn. The closure had a significant impact on transit traffic, affecting around 100 to 150 Indian aircraft daily and reducing overall transit traffic by nearly 20%.