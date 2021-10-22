Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's 'Brahmastra' shooting to commence in November?

'Brahmastra': Release date is yet to be announced

Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt's much-anticipated film Brahmastra's shooting schedule will commence in the second week of November, as per reports. The film, boasting of an ensemble cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, South superstar Nagarjuna, apart from Kapoor and Bhatt in lead roles, is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. The magnum opus also features Mouni Roy, while Shah Rukh Khan plays a cameo.

Shooting

'Some crucial scenes and a big song' will be shot

Brahmastra shooting suffered massive setback due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Given that the film is being placed on a grand scale, these restrictions were limiting the production value. But now, a source close to ETimes has said, "There will be some crucial scenes and a big song, which was put on hold due to no crowd protocols. They will be shooting this song, too."

Information

A pertinent question: Will 'Brahmastra' release at all?

While other filmmakers are on a release date announcing spree, Brahmastra team is yet to block a date. Initially it was to hit the theaters in August 2019 and then was shifted to December that same year. Then came 2020, COVID-19 pandemic and Ranbir's father Rishi Kapoor's demise. After all these, budget problems cropped up. Now, the film's release is eternally shrouded in mystery.

Information

All about the cast and crew of the film

Bachchan's role in the film is of Prof. Arvind Sharma, while Nagarjuna will portray an archaeologist. Khan's special appearance role will be of a scientist. Pritam is composing the film's music and Amitabh Bhattacharya has penned the lyrics of the songs for this flick.

Quote

'Amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers': Nagarjuna

Earlier in February, Nagarjuna had wrapped up his part for the sci-fi venture. He took to social media to thank the entire team, saying, "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra. Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08." "Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra," the superstar added.

Film

The film marks Dharma Productions's entry into sci-fi romance drama

Ever since its inception, the film has created a lot of hype among the audience. The project was announced back in 2011 after Mukherjee came up with the idea of the film. It soon became his "most ambitious" project. Produced by Karan Johar, this film also marks Dharma Productions's entry into the world of sci-fi. Mukherjee and Ranbir, among others, are co-producing this film.