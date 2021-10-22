Why has Samantha Ruth Prabhu filed cases against YouTubers, channels?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 22, 2021, 03:47 pm

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and her former husband Naga Chaitanya recently announced their separation

Ever since people's favorite couple and Telugu stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation, thus ending their four-year-old marriage, overenthusiastic YouTubers and media portals donned the spy cap to speculate about the possible reasons, with some of them being pretty defamatory. Taking action, the actress has reportedly filed cases against a few of such channels, as per a media update.

Details

The actress has filed case against an attorney as well

According to a media publication, the 34-year-old has filed lawsuits "for streaming malignant content about her." Channels including Suman TV and Telugu Popular TV have reportedly received legal notices from Prabhu for defaming her image. The report further mentioned that not only TV channels, she has also filed a case against an attorney named Venkat Rao for spreading rumors about her personal relationships.

Information

Prabhu's tweet posted earlier rubbished rumors about her personal life

Earlier, in a tweet, the performer rubbished claims made against her after the divorce announcement. While thanking those who showed empathy, the Chennai-born-star called out people for relentlessly attacking her. She ended the note saying, "I will never allow this or anything else break me."

Quote

'This attack on me personally, has been relentless'

The statement read, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal." "This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

Information

They had met on the sets of 'Ye Maya Chesave'

Earlier this month, Prabhu and Chaitanya put an end to all the rumors and announced their separation. Their social media note read, "After much deliberation and thought we have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. Thank you for your support." They tied the knot in October 2017 in Goa, having met on Ye Maya Chesave sets.

Quote

'Give us the privacy we need to move on'

"We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship. We request our fans and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on."

Professional front

Prabhu recently wrapped up shooting for 'Shaakunthalam'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Prabhu has several projects including th mythological magnum opus, Shaakunthalam. She will next be seen alongside Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi for Vignesh Shivan-directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Theri actor has also signed a couple of films, one with Shantharuban and another with Hari-Harish duo. It is also reported that she is in talks for a Telugu web series.