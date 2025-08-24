Directors Lokesh, Atlee, Nelson might feature in Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan'

Thalapathy Vijay is currently shooting for his last film, Jana Nayagan. The political drama will feature cameo appearances by acclaimed directors Lokesh Kanagaraj , Nelson Dilipkumar, and Atlee, per Valai Pechu. The top directors are speculated to appear as journalists in the film.

Director's history Directors have previously collaborated with Vijay All three directors have previously worked with Vijay. Kanagaraj directed Master (2021) and Leo (2023), while Atlee helmed Theri (2016) and Bigil (2019). Dilipkumar collaborated with Vijay on Beast (2022). Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan is directed by H Vinoth. It will be released in theaters on January 9, 2026.

Viral video Vijay gets emotional at fan gathering Vijay recently got emotional at a public gathering in Madurai, where thousands of fans gathered to hear him speak. The moment was captured on video and went viral on social media. In the clip, Vijay can be seen smiling and crying as he interacts with his fans. The actor will soon start his political career after completing Jana Nayagan.