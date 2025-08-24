Next Article
'Bigg Boss 19' premieres tonight: How to watch live stream
Bigg Boss 19, hosted by Salman Khan, premieres tonight (August 24, 2025) at 9pm on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium.
Starting tomorrow, you can catch a weekday-only 24-hour live stream on both platforms.
If you prefer TV, the grand premiere also airs on COLORS TV at 10:30pm.
What's new this season?
This year's theme is "Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar," giving housemates more power to make decisions and shake up the game.
The live stream will show edited highlights (to keep things broadcast-friendly), dropping each day later in the morning or early afternoon.
Expect plenty of strategy—and Salman Khan's trademark hosting style—to keep things interesting.