'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Nagarjuna's salary jump, streaming details
Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 just launched on August 22, 2025, with the "Agnipariksha" theme, but what's really buzzing is host Akkineni Nagarjuna's huge salary jump—he's reportedly earning ₹35cr this season, up 75% from last year.
The show continues to be a big draw for Telugu audiences, and fans are curious to see what this new season brings.
Where to watch 'BBT9' episodes
You can stream all episodes—including the Grand Launch—on JioHotstar. The third episode, "A Soldier's Dream Steals the Show," dropped on August 24. Teja Sajja made a special appearance in the second episode.
For context, Nikhil Maliyakkal won last season with Gautham Krishna as runner-up.
With Nagarjuna's pay hike making headlines, expectations for more drama and entertainment are definitely high!