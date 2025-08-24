'Bigg Boss Telugu 9': Nagarjuna's salary jump, streaming details Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 just launched on August 22, 2025, with the "Agnipariksha" theme, but what's really buzzing is host Akkineni Nagarjuna's huge salary jump—he's reportedly earning ₹35cr this season, up 75% from last year.

The show continues to be a big draw for Telugu audiences, and fans are curious to see what this new season brings.