Aamir's brother Faissal Khan to direct multi-starrer film

Faissal Khan, actor and younger brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan , has announced plans to direct a multi-starrer film. Speaking to IANS, he revealed that he has written several scripts during the lockdown, and around 14 actors have already shown interest in the subject. "I will be the director, I might do a cameo role in it, but I will be basically directing."

Career transition 'Moving more toward direction' Khan, who made his directorial debut with the 2021 psychological thriller Faactory, is now focusing more on direction. He said, "Now, I'm moving more toward direction. But if I get some good role, I'll do it." Khan's latest project is the Kannada movie Oppanda, released in 2022.

Family ties Khan on past experiences Earlier, Khan also spoke about his past experiences, particularly his role in the 2000 film Mela. He called it a "proper learning curve" and credited it for his growth as an actor. The film, which also starred Aamir, was a commercial failure but later gained popularity on television. Khan has also worked as an assistant director on films like Tum Mere Ho and Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, both starring Aamir.

Financial aid Khan recently severed ties with family Khan also revealed that Aamir had financially supported him at one point, starting with a monthly allowance of ₹30,000, which gradually increased. He claimed to have worked as a "script doctor" for Aamir Khan Productions in exchange for this allowance. However, he recently severed ties with Aamir and the rest of his family after alleged mistreatment years ago and also renounced the monthly allowance.