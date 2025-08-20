Aamir-Faissal Khan's family feud explained: 'Locked me for a year'

Bollywood actor Faissal Khan has accused his brother, superstar Aamir Khan , of locking him up for over a year in his Mumbai home. The allegations were made during an interview with Pinkvilla, where Khan claimed that he was under "house arrest" and given medication without consent. Moreover, in a recent press conference, Khan alleged that Aamir had a secret child with a British Journalist, Jessica Hines. Here's everything you need to know about the feud.

Allegations Khan's shocking allegations against brother Aamir In his recent interview, Khan said, "Aamir had locked me inside the house for a year." "My phone was taken, I couldn't go out. There were bodyguards outside my room. I was given medicine." He also claimed that his family alleged he had paranoid schizophrenia during this time, which he disputed.

Family statement Aamir's family responds to Khan In response to Khan's allegations, Aamir's family released a statement saying, "We are distressed by Faissal's hurtful and misleading portrayal of his mother Zeenat Tahir Husain, his sister Nikhat Hegde and his brother Aamir." They added that this isn't the first time he has misrepresented these events, and they felt it necessary to clarify their intentions.

Career journey Who is Khan? Khan began his movie journey as an assistant in 1988's Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Although he had debuted at the age of three in 1969's Pyar Ka Mausam. He later appeared in films like Madhosh (1994), Mela (2000), and Chinar Daastaan-E-Ishq (2015). In 2021, he directed his first feature film Faactory. Despite his family's involvement in the industry, Khan has previously spoken about feeling unsupported by them.

Past accusations Accusations against family in the past This isn't the first time Khan has accused his family of wrongdoing. In 2008, he alleged that his family had spread rumors about him being mentally ill. He further claimed he was "kidnapped" and kept under house arrest, with unwanted drugs being administered to him. However, a court later ruled that he was of sound mind and capable of handling life on his own.

Familial ties Khan has often claimed he was unsupported by Aamir Despite his allegations, Khan has maintained a relationship with Aamir and the rest of the family. He was seen at Aamir's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception in January 2024. However, he has also been vocal about feeling sidelined in the industry due to his family's influence. In a 2020 interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said, "I didn't get any help from Aamir Khan."