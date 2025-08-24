Viineet Kumar Siingh's wife shares son's photos on his birthday
Bollywood actor Viineet Kumar Siingh and his wife Ruchira just shared the first photos of their baby boy on social media.
The reveal happened on Siingh's birthday, which also marked one month since their son was born—a double celebration that was shared with their followers online.
'You are the best father already'
Ruchira posted two pictures from the party, including a touching shot of Siingh kissing their baby's forehead.
The room was decked out with "Happy Birthday Dad" balloons and photo strings, making it clear this was a big day for the family.
In her caption, she gave a heartfelt shoutout to Siingh for embracing fatherhood and highlighted how they're in this together.
Siingh has previously talked about taking paternity leave
Siingh has spoken about taking paternity leave to be there for his wife and son—attending every check-up and supporting Ruchira after the birth.
His focus on being present at home shows he's serious about balancing work with family life.