'Salad being made...': Daisy Shah on Kannada cinema's 'navel obsession'

Shah further elaborated on this unusual trend, saying, "with close-up shots...or sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel." Although she didn't name anyone, many users on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that she was indirectly referring to actor-filmmaker V Ravichandran, who is known for such shots in his movies. One user wrote, "Ravichandran... Our very own Chief Navel Officer." Another said, "She is talking about crazy star, Ravichandran."

Malavika Mohanan also spoke about this trend earlier

Shah is not the only one to have noticed this trend. A few months ago, actor Malavika Mohanan also spoke about the "navel obsession" in South Indian cinema. She said, "I used to be very perplexed earlier too because I've grown up in Mumbai. It was a completely new phenomenon that navels are obsessed over so much." "And then you'd see pictures of actresses on social media where they zoom into their bodies. Navel obsession is a very real thing."