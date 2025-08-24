'Salad being made...': Daisy Shah on Kannada cinema's 'navel obsession'
What's the story
Actor Daisy Shah, who has worked in several Kannada movies, recently opened up about the industry's infamous "naval obsession." In an interview with Hauterrfly, she recalled how this fixation was evident during her own shooting days. "When I was doing that film...all the Kannada songs that I saw...there is a particular actor there and in all his songs either a fruit salad or a vegetable salad was being made on the heroine's navel," she said.
Details
Close-ups of navel, sometimes ice or water is poured: Shah
Shah further elaborated on this unusual trend, saying, "with close-up shots...or sometimes ice or water was being poured on the navel." Although she didn't name anyone, many users on X (formerly Twitter) speculated that she was indirectly referring to actor-filmmaker V Ravichandran, who is known for such shots in his movies. One user wrote, "Ravichandran... Our very own Chief Navel Officer." Another said, "She is talking about crazy star, Ravichandran."
Trend
Malavika Mohanan also spoke about this trend earlier
Shah is not the only one to have noticed this trend. A few months ago, actor Malavika Mohanan also spoke about the "navel obsession" in South Indian cinema. She said, "I used to be very perplexed earlier too because I've grown up in Mumbai. It was a completely new phenomenon that navels are obsessed over so much." "And then you'd see pictures of actresses on social media where they zoom into their bodies. Navel obsession is a very real thing."