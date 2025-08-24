Jr NTR to stop making Hindi films for this reason

What's next for Jr NTR?

Instead of chasing more Bollywood roles right away, Jr NTR is doubling down on Telugu cinema with two major films—Dragon (set for June 2026) and Devara 2—keeping him busy through mid-2026.

Whether he returns to Bollywood depends on how these Telugu projects perform.

For fans watching his career moves, it's clear he's focused on making his mark at home before taking bigger risks elsewhere.