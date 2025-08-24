Jr NTR to stop making Hindi films for this reason
Jr NTR made a splash in Bollywood with War 2, which hit theaters on August 14, 2025, and pulled in over ₹313 crore worldwide by day eight.
Still, the movie's ticket sales didn't quite match other big hits this year, thanks to its high budget and slower box office growth compared to other YRF Spy Universe films.
Now, Jr NTR has decided to pause his next solo Hindi project with Yash Raj Films.
What's next for Jr NTR?
Instead of chasing more Bollywood roles right away, Jr NTR is doubling down on Telugu cinema with two major films—Dragon (set for June 2026) and Devara 2—keeping him busy through mid-2026.
Whether he returns to Bollywood depends on how these Telugu projects perform.
For fans watching his career moves, it's clear he's focused on making his mark at home before taking bigger risks elsewhere.