Mithun on 'The Bengal Files': 'History discussions labeled political'
Mithun Chakraborty is speaking up about his new film, The Bengal Files. Pallavi Joshi, actress-producer and co-producer of the film, claims the West Bengal government blocked its trailer launch and special screening in Kolkata.
Mithun feels that showing real history on screen often gets labeled as political, which makes it tough to start conversations about the past.
Film focuses on Noakhali genocide, Great Calcutta killings
The film dives into the Noakhali genocide and Great Calcutta killings—events Chakraborty says deserve more attention but usually spark controversy.
Co-produced by Pallavi Joshi and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, The Bengal Files stars Chakraborty, Joshi, and Darshan Kumar.
Despite facing hurdles, the team aims to share these stories with a wider audience through the film's worldwide release on September 5.