Mithun on 'The Bengal Files': 'History discussions labeled political' Entertainment Aug 24, 2025

Mithun Chakraborty is speaking up about his new film, The Bengal Files. Pallavi Joshi, actress-producer and co-producer of the film, claims the West Bengal government blocked its trailer launch and special screening in Kolkata.

Mithun feels that showing real history on screen often gets labeled as political, which makes it tough to start conversations about the past.