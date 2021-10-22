Freida Pinto secretly married photographer Cory Tran during COVID-19 lockdown

Freida Pinto is now married to Cory Tran, a photographer by profession

Freida Pinto, who essayed the role of Latika in the Oscar-winning film Slumdog Millionaire with perfection, has news for her fans. The 37-year-old recently revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she got secretly married to her fiance Cory Tran during the pandemic. The wedding took place at Honda Center, Anaheim, California, shared the actress. The couple is also expecting their first child. Congratulations!

'It was just going to be something pretty and simple'

Pinto mentioned that though they wanted the "most magical wedding," they were not going for a lavish, "big fat" Indian wedding. "It was just going to be something pretty and simple. But then COVID-19 happened and it's still happening," the star narrated. "We just realized we were going to be planning this for the rest of our lives and probably never do it."

How did love blossom between the duo?

That's when they hit the Honda Center (an indoor arena) and got married. Pinto also spoke about how they relaxed at home on the same day after the wedding got over. This good development comes two years after their engagement. To note, Pinto was introduced to Tran by her The Path co-star Aaron Paul. The couple currently lives in their Los Angeles bungalow.

The baby's arrival was also announced during pandemic

As mentioned before, the duo is all set to welcome their first child this fall. Pinto had announced this news in June by sharing pictures of her baby bump. The Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes star also expressed her gratitude to her friends and family. "Wow! What a year I have had and the growth and learning has been immense!" she wrote.

Other celebrities who got married during the pandemic

Apart from Pinto and Tran, there are several other Hollywood celebrities who got hitched during the lockdown. For example, Insecure star Issa Rae and Louis Diame got married in France in July 2021. Girls actor Lena Dunham shared she married Luis Felber this September. Further, Meryl Streep's daughter Grace Gummer and Mark Ronson revealed the news about their wedlock in September this year.