JLo ready to save humanity in Netflix's sci-fi thriller 'Atlas'

Written by Priyanka Bansal Twitter Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 08:45 pm

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez is ready to save the human race in her new science-fiction thriller movie, Atlas. She'll battle it out with an AI soldier, who takes over and decides the only way to end war is to end humanity. The film, directed by Brad Peyton, will be produced under Lopez's Nuyorican Productions, under the recently signed major first-look deal with Netflix.

She teams up with what she fears - another AI

The film will be written by Aron Eli Coleite, based on Leo Sardarian's original script. What makes the futuristic premise even more gripping is that Lopez's character will have to team up with what she fears the most and is essentially fighting against, another AI, to beat the one taking over humanity. Peyton heaped praises on Lopez, when he was asked about his experience.

Peyton sure Lopez 'will bring depth and authenticity' to role

The director appreciated Lopez and said, "Having the chance to direct Jennifer in the title role of this movie is a dream come true, as I know she'll bring the incredible strength, depth and authenticity we've all come to admire from her work." The film has other productions on-board too like Safehouse Pictures and ASAP Entertainment apart from Lopez's Nuyorican Productions.

The deal with Netflix looks to promote female talent

As part of Nuyorican Productions' first-look deal with Netflix, Lopez, her producing partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and long-time manager Benny Medina will create content with an added emphasis on projects that support diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers. The content will include films, television series, scripted and unscripted formats. Two projects are already in works titled The Mother and The Cipher, both starring Lopez.

