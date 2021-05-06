Happy Birthday George Clooney: Looking back at his incredible journey

George Clooney has starred in some of the most beloved movies in Hollywood.

Be it the Ocean's movies or Gravity, his acting career is remarkable.

The veteran actor celebrates his 60th birthday today, but he isn't too excited.

"As far as turning 60, listen, I'm not thrilled with it but it's better than dead," Clooney jokingly told ET.

Let's look at his journey.

Early life

Clooney comes from humble beginnings, worked as tobacco cutter once

He may be a global heartthrob now, but one of Clooney's earliest jobs was selling suits and shoes for men.

He also sold door-to-door insurance and worked in the stockrooms of various department stores.

Further, Clooney worked as a tobacco cutter for $3 and 33 cents an hour.

According to him, it was one of the most miserable jobs of his entire career.

Sports

He could have been a baseball star

Apparently, Clooney was a gifted baseball player in his teens.

At the age of 16, the actor actually tried out for the Cincinnati Reds baseball team. However, they did not choose him in the squad.

That experience gave him grit and taught him how to deal with rejection in a healthy way.

He got his first TV role (as an extra) soon after.

Health

The star had to face a lot of health issues

At the age of 14, Clooney fought a year-long battle with Bell's palsy, in which one side of his face became paralyzed.

He was bullied a lot during that period, and his schoolmates called him Cloon-dog.

He also takes medicines regularly for stomach ulcers.

During the filming of Syriana, he had an accident on set and has suffered from headaches ever since.

Looks

Clooney embraces the salt and pepper look in style

Clooney has always been an advocate of keeping his gray hair, unlike many of his Hollywood counterparts.

He is even known to cut his own hair from time to time.

He admires actor Spencer Tracy a lot as he never wore make-up for any of his films.

Clooney himself doesn't like the idea of wearing any make-up for a movie.

He looks handsome anyway!

Trivia

His relationship, net worth and other interesting details

Clooney has been happily married to lawyer Amal Clooney since 2014.

However, before finding his true love, he dated many Hollywood stars such as Krista Allen and the late Kelly Preston.

According to reports, Clooney has an estimated net worth of $500 million in 2021.

He was the highest-paid actor in 2018 and Esquire reported that he was making $27,283 every hour!