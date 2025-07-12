SC to hear plea against UP's Kanwar Yatra QR code

The Supreme Court will hear a petition challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to make QR codes mandatory at food stalls during the Kanwar Yatra. The petition was filed by Apoorvanand Jha on July 8, alleging violation of a stay order issued by the court in 2022. The state government had introduced this digital initiative ahead of the annual pilgrimage starting July 11, requiring all food vendors to display QR-code-based licenses and complaint details.

Legal challenge Petition highlights violation of 2022 stay order Jha's petition contends that the new measures violate a July 2022 interim stay by the Supreme Court. The court had stayed similar directives on the grounds that displaying personal identity was not legally mandated or necessary for food safety compliance. Advocate Akriti Chaubey, representing Jha, argued that authorities are circumventing this stay by reintroducing similar mandates under public safety and law enforcement pretenses.

Privacy issues Concerns raised over privacy violations of shop owners The petition raises concerns over privacy violations of shop owners by mandating the disclosure of religious and caste identities. It argues that such vague directives could lead to violent enforcement by vigilante groups and authorities. The petition seeks an immediate stay on the state's directive, citing potential threats to fundamental rights.