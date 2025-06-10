'Apologize or...face defamation case': Meghalaya minister warns Indore couple's families
What's the story
Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek has demanded an apology from the families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi for allegedly tarnishing the state's image in connection with the couple's honeymoon murder case.
The demand comes after Sonam and four others were arrested for planning Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.
Hek warned of a defamation case if the apology isn't issued.
Minister's statement
Hek's statement
Hek also praised the swift action taken by the Meghalaya Police in this case.
"We are thankful to the Meghalaya Police for their crackdown and complete investigation within seven days," Hek added.
Separately, a Shillong-based civil society group, the Confederation of Meghalaya Social Organizations (CoMSO), also demanded an apology from Sonam's family.
CoMSO Chairman Roy Kupar Synrem alleged that Sonam's family tried to politicize a personal tragedy and exploit the press.
Civil society's demand
CoMSO also demanded an apology from Sonam's family
He said they should apologize to "the Government of Meghalaya, the Meghalaya Police, the local community of Sohra, and to every citizen whose name was so casually dragged through the mud."
Synrem accused Sonam's family of making "calculated efforts to politicize a personal tragedy, exploit media channels, and generate anti-Meghalaya sentiments nationwide."
He also reiterated the demand for implementing the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in Meghalaya to keep track of people entering the state and regulate tourism.
Case timeline
Sonam taken to Shillong
The Meghalaya Police has gotten a three-day transit remand of Sonam, and she will be taken to Shillong.
The other four accused, including Sonam's alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, have also been sent to transit remand for seven days.
The couple went missing on May 23. Raja's body was discovered in a gorge on June 2.
On Sunday night, Sonam surrendered to the police in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur as the investigation team arrested others involved in the crime.
Motive
Sonam conspired with Kushwaha
According to police, Sonam conspired with Kushwaha to murder her husband in Meghalaya.
"Kushwaha was in contact with the killers for...weeks," an Indore police officer said, adding the hired killers left Indore for Meghalaya on May 17 with ₹50,000 and a phone provided by Kushwaha.
On May 23, Sonam brought Raja to a hilly region under the pretense of a picture session, followed by the three accused.
Once they reached a deserted place, Sonam shouted, "Kill him," sources told NDTV.