What's the story

Meghalaya Minister Alexander Laloo Hek has demanded an apology from the families of Sonam and Raja Raghuvanshi for allegedly tarnishing the state's image in connection with the couple's honeymoon murder case.

The demand comes after Sonam and four others were arrested for planning Raja's murder during their honeymoon in Meghalaya.

Hek warned of a defamation case if the apology isn't issued.