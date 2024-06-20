In brief Simplifying... In brief The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts heavy to moderate rainfall across various regions of India over the next week.

Northern, southern, and central regions, including states like West Bengal, Assam, Karnataka, Kerala, and Gujarat, are expected to experience thunderstorms and gusty winds along with the rain.

Specific areas like Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttarakhand are predicted to witness isolated heavy rainfall on certain dates.

Monsoon resumes and advances in India

Monsoon advances into more regions after 9-day pause

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:05 pm Jun 20, 202405:05 pm

What's the story The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monsoon, after a nine-day hiatus, has resumed and advanced into more regions of India. The northern limit of the southwest monsoon is now crossing through several areas including Amravati, Gondia, Durg, Rampur (Kalahandi), Malda, Bhagalpur, and Raxaul. Over the next three to four days, conditions are expected to be favourable for further advancement of the monsoon into North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and other regions.

Rainfall forecast

Heavy rainfall expected across various Indian states

The IMD has forecasted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days. States like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to experience isolated heavy rainfall on June 22 and 23. Additionally, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is predicted for Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Weather update

Southern and central India to witness rainfall

In southern India, Karnataka, Kerala & Mahe, and Lakshadweep are predicted to experience widespread light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over the next five days. Scattered rainfall is also expected in Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Meanwhile in central India regions like Gujarat, Konkan & Goa and Madhya Maharashtra are forecasted to have scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms over the next five days.

Weather forecast

Northern India prepares for rainfall and thunderstorms

Northern regions of India, including Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are expected to experience scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds. Over the next seven days Uttarakhand and East Uttar Pradesh are forecasted for scattered rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall likely in Uttarakhand on June 23 and 24 and East Uttar Pradesh on June 24.

Rainfall details

Heavy rainfall predicted for specific regions and dates

The IMD predicted isolated heavy rainfall in Bihar from June 20 to 24 and Jharkhand on June 20 and 21. Very heavy rainfall is expected in Bihar today. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecasted for Konkan & Goa, the ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra from June 20 to 24, Gujarat on June 20 and 23, Kerala & Mahe, Coastal & South Interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu from June 20 to 24.