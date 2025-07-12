'They don't understand India...': Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix again

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has once again blasted Netflix , this time for the streaming platform's alleged lack of understanding of Indian audiences. In a recent interview with The Juggernaut, he slammed Netflix's leadership, especially co-CEO Ted Sarandos , for promoting content that resembles old television rather than innovative storytelling. He accused the platform of being managed by individuals who are disconnected from what Indian viewers want to see.

Disconnection 'Leadership is out of touch with Indian storytelling and creativity' Kashyap alleged that Netflix's leadership, including Sarandos, is out of touch with Indian storytelling and creativity. He said, "I started a debate because the problem is, they do the same kind of sh**y stuff because they don't understand India." "For example, I wrote about Ted Sarandos. He doesn't understand India. So whatever the India office tells them, they believe that bulls**t. They totally believe that bulls**t."

Content critique 'They're doing exactly what bad television has been doing...' Kashyap also slammed Netflix India for replicating outdated television formats and putting them behind a paywall. He said, "They are doing exactly what bad television has been doing to India. The thing is, they're charging money for it." He argued that the streamer lacks originality and is too risk-averse to support truly bold content. Kashyap's projects with Netflix include Sacred Games, AK vs AK, and Lust Stories, among others.

Strategy criticism Kashyap points out that Sarandos takes credit for shows Kashyap further expressed frustration that Sarandos takes credit for shows that weren't even produced by Netflix. He pointed out that globally successful shows like Squid Game and Adolescence were acquisitions, not originals. He also lamented the platform's refusal to promote critically acclaimed Indian series like Kohrra and Trial by Fire.

Quality concern 'They're only interested in subscriptions... but they don't understand quality' Kashyap accused Netflix of prioritizing subscriptions over quality storytelling. He said, "They are only interested in subscriptions... but they don't understand what quality is." He added that Netflix India is now run by "tech people who've hired bad television people."