After 'You,' Penn Badgley books romcom with Meghann Fahy

Hollywood actors Penn Badgley and Meghann Fahy are set to star in the upcoming romantic comedy You Deserve Each Other. The film is based on Sarah Hogle's bestselling novel of the same name and will be produced by Amazon MGM Studios. The story follows an engaged couple who try to sabotage their own wedding but end up rediscovering their love for each other.

Film insights Directed by Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the film is being helmed by directors Marc Silverstein and Abby Kohn, known for their work on Never Been Kissed and He's Just Not That Into You. Fifth Season is producing the project along with Anthony Bregman and Peter Cron of Likely Story. The story follows Naomi and Nick, a couple who were once deeply in love but are now engaged yet barely speaking.

Book adaptation The film is based on Hogle's debut novel You Deserve Each Other is based on Hogle's 2020 debut novel, published by GP Putnam's Sons, a Penguin imprint. The book was an Amazon Editors's Pick for Best Romance and received two Goodreads Choice Award nominations - for Best Romance and Best Debut. With its strong characters, witty writing, and unconventional love story, the source material was always destined for the big screen!

Social media reveal Badgley confirmed the news on Instagram The casting news was revealed in a playful Instagram post by Badgley. He praised Fahy's performance in her new Netflix show, Sirens, while casually confirming their upcoming film. The two actors then engaged in a heartfelt exchange, with Fahy responding to Badgley's playful comments about her performance. "Penn! This is so kind. Thank you. Tell Domino (Kirke, his wife) I say hi. And that her taste is flawless," she wrote.