Love shopping on Amazon? Try these tricks for better experience
What's the story
Navigating through the Amazon app can feel overwhelming; it comes packed with an array of features and options.
But, did you know there are some lesser-known tricks that can make your shopping experience more efficient?
We are going to explore some of these hidden features, giving you insights on how to navigate the app better.
Let's take a look.
Voice search
Use voice commands for search
Amazon's voice search is a handy way to look for products without typing.
Just tap on the microphone icon in the search bar and speak your queries directly into your device.
The feature comes especially handy when you're multitasking or typing is not convenient.
It even supports natural language processing, so you can search in a conversational manner.
This makes finding products faster and intuitive.
Quick purchase
Enable one-click ordering
If you want to simplify the purchasing process, you can try one-click ordering, which allows buying anything instantly with a single tap.
To enable it, head over to "Account Settings" and tap on "1-Click Settings."
As soon as it's activated, the option uses pre-saved payment methods and shipping addresses to ensure faster checkouts.
It's perfect for frequent purchases or urgent ones without multiple checkout steps.
Order tracking
Track orders efficiently
The Amazon app also offers detailed order tracking capabilities to keep you updated about the status of your purchase in real-time.
Just head over to "Your Orders" from the main menu and you'll see current orders with estimated delivery dates and shipment progress updates.
You can even enable notifications for delivery alerts, so that you know as soon as the packages arrive at your doorstep.
Notification control
Manage notifications smartly
Managing notifications within the Amazon app goes a long way in keeping unnecessary distractions at bay while having important alerts active.
Go to "Settings," then "Notifications," where you can toggle specific alerts (order updates, promotional offers, etc.) based on preference levels.
This way, only essential information comes to you, reducing the chances of unwanted interruptions on your daily life.