The Rho Ophiuchi nebula system, which Meyer photographed, is the nearest star-forming region to Earth.

It has been observed by the Hubble Space Telescope and the James Webb Space Telescope in the past few years.

The brightest star in Meyer's image is Antares, an aging red giant on the right of the cosmic vista.

Above Antares near top of the frame is Messier 4 globular cluster which contains around 100,000 stellar bodies according to NASA.