Katy Perry's space trip faked? Wild conspiracy theory claims so
What's the story
Katy Perry's recent space mission with Blue Origin has sparked a wave of conspiracy theories on the internet.
Skeptics have highlighted the footage of Perry and her all-female crew, opening the door of the capsule they were travelling in from the inside, as proof of a hoax.
These theorists contend that safety protocols and a pressurized cabin would make it impossible for the chamber to be opened from within.
Ideas
Here's what conspiracy theorists believe
An X user, @ColtonBuckJ, claimed that the capsule's hatch is designed to be opened externally by a recovery team post-landing.
He said this is a safety measure for controlled and secure egress.
Other conspiracy theories suggest that the rocket appeared "too clean" and unblemished after its journey to space and back. Some users even speculated that Jeff Bezos staged the mission with Perry's crew in a pool.
Poor execution
Publicity stunt gone wrong
The footage of Perry's mission, however, could be a product of a publicity stunt gone wrong.
It seems the Blue Origin team may have staged a second, more polished arrival scene without removing evidence of its meticulous choreography.
This in turn, fueled speculation about the authenticity of the Blue Origin mission.