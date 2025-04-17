Here's how you can automate daily tasks
What's the story
Keyboard shortcuts can significantly enhance your productivity by automating daily tasks.
They allow you to perform actions quickly without having to depend on a mouse, saving you a lot of time and effort.
By integrating these shortcuts into your routine, you can streamline processes and improve efficiency.
In this article, we'll explore various keyboard shortcuts that can help automate everyday tasks.
Text editing
Mastering text editing shortcuts
Text editing shortcuts are critical for anyone who deals with documents/emails regularly.
The common ones include Ctrl+C for copy, Ctrl+V for paste, and Ctrl+X for cut. They let you move the text around quickly without the use of mouse.
Plus, using Ctrl+Z to undo the mistakes or Ctrl+Y to redo actions can prove to be a real time-saver while editing documents.
Application navigation
Navigating applications efficiently
Navigating between applications has to be one of the most important aspects of multitasking.
While Alt+Tab ensures that you switch between open applications in a jiffy, Alt+F4 closes the current window immediately.
Mac users can use Command+Tab for a similar purpose as Alt+Tab on Windows systems.
Either way, these shortcuts eliminate the need to click through multiple windows manually.
Web browsing
Streamlining web browsing tasks
Web browsing gets faster with keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl+T to open a new tab, or Ctrl+W to close the current tab.
For quickly refreshing a page, use F5 or Ctrl+R.
For those who often search online, hitting Ctrl+L highlights the address bar, so you can type in new URLs or search terms directly.
File management
Enhancing file management skills
File management becomes a lot easier with keyboard shortcuts like Ctrl+A for selecting all the files in a folder and Shift+Delete to delete files permanently without sending them to recycle bin first.
You can rename files faster by hitting F2 after selecting the file you wish to rename.
Email efficiency
Boosting email productivity
Email productivity also gets better with shortcuts such as Ctrl+N for composing a new email and F9 for sending/receiving messages in Outlook.
Gmail users are also benefited by hitting C for composing an email, or E for archiving selected conversations quickly without having to navigate through menus manually.