Simple ways to recover deleted files (no software required!)
Accidentally deleting files can be extremely annoying, particularly when you find that you've lost some important data.
While software solutions are mostly recommended for file recovery, there are also several ways to get back deleted files without using any software.
They are based on built-in system features and simple actions you can take to get your lost data back.
Here are some practical tips to recover accidentally deleted files without any third-party software.
Recycle Bin
Check the Recycle Bin
The first thing you should do to recover deleted files is checking the Recycle Bin on your PC.
When you delete files, they usually go into this temporary storage area before being removed for good.
Simply open Recycle Bin, find your file, right-click on it, and hit 'Restore' to send it back to its original location.
This method works best if you're quick after deletion.
File history
Use 'File History' feature
If you've enabled "File History" on your Windows PC, you'll be able to use this feature to recover previous versions of your files.
Simply head over to the folder where the file was stored, right-click inside it, and select "Restore previous versions."
Doing so would show a list of available backups from which you can restore your desired version.
Backup drive
Restore from backup drive
Regularly backing up data is critical for preventing permanent loss.
If you have been good about creating backups on an external drive or cloud service, it is time to use them.
Simply connect your backup drive or access your cloud storage account and find the most recent backup with the deleted file for restoration.
System Restore
Utilize System Restore Points
System Restore points can sometimes help you recover lost files.
They do revert system settings and configurations back to a previous state without affecting personal data like documents or photos directly stored in user folders.
Access System Restore through Control Panel under Recovery options and select an appropriate restore point created before deletion occurred.
Temporary files
Check temporary files folder
Sometimes, temporary copies of documents may be available in system-generated folders, like the Temp Files folder in C:\Windows\Temp directory path.
This depends on the OS version you were using when you last accessed/modified the document before the accidental deletion.
Search these folders thoroughly with the search bar function of Windows Explorer itself!