What's the story

India is about to strengthen its surveillance capabilities with the launch of the EOS-09 (RISAT-1B) radar imaging satellite.

The PSLV-C61 mission, slated for May 18 at 6:59am IST from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, will put this advanced satellite into a Sun-synchronous orbit.

The RISAT-1B comes with a state-of-the-art C-band synthetic aperture radar that can greatly enhance India's Earth observation capabilities.