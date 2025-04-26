US visa: New rule implemented for applicants at interview stage
What's the story
The US has rolled out a new visa rule: all applicants now have to submit a DS-160 application form with a confirmation or barcode number starting with AA.
This new policy is applicable for all those going for a US visa interview at embassies and consulates across several countries.
The DS-160, or online non-immigrant visa application form, is mandatory for temporary travel to the US.
Application
DS-160 form vital for processing visa applications
The DS-160 form is an important instrument employed by consular officers to review visa applications, and determine an applicant's suitability for a non-immigrant visa during a personal interview.
This fresh rule is applicable for several categories of visas, including B1/B2, F-1, H-1B and J-1.
Applicants will have to submit a filled DS-160 for all non-immigrant visa categories, else they won't be allowed to continue with their interview.
Requirement
Matching barcode numbers essential for interview
A matching barcode number on the DS-160 form and the one used to schedule an appointment is crucial for proceeding with a visa application.
If these don't match, applicants will have to reschedule their interview, possibly delaying job start dates, university enrollments, and family reunions.
Many applicants often submit the new DS-160s after scheduling appointments but forget to update their appointment profile with the new barcode.