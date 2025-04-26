Biden, Trump to share row at Pope Francis's funeral
What's the story
The next funeral of Pope Francis will see a historic gathering of leaders from around the world, including former US Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden.
Preliminary seating arrangements indicate both will be seated close to each other on the third row.
It follows the seating pattern from Polish pontiff John Paul II's 2005 funeral.
Attendees
Leaders from over 130 nations to attend
Pope Francis's funeral will attract leaders of over 130 countries, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
At least 10 reigning monarchs will also be in Rome for the ceremony.
The Telegraph studied previous Vatican funerals to report that royals like Prince William and monarchs from Sweden and Norway would be seated in the front two rows.
Arrangement
Seating arrangements reflect Vatican tradition
Following traditions at John Paul II's funeral, foreign leaders will sit on one side of Pope Francis's coffin, and church members on the other.
"For the funeral of John Paul II, Catholic European royalty, such as the King and Queen of Spain and those of Belgium, were given priority and seated at the front," Catherine Pepinster, a former editor of The Tablet and a commentator on the Catholic Church, said.